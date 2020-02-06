Scotland's finance minister Derek Mackay has resigned after he reportedly sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media.

Mackay quit Thursday, hours before he was due to deliver his annual budget, saying he had "behaved foolishly."

Foolishly but legally? The question has emerged as the scandal unfolded, notably on social media.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Mackay’s behaviour “failed to meet the standards required.”

It is unclear, however, whether she was referring to moral or legal standards.

The Scottish Sun newspaper broke the story which reported that 42-year-old Mackay sent the teen more than 270 messages on Facebook and Instagram, telling the boy he was ''cute'' and offering to take him to a rugby match and to dinner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told Euronews: "We have not received any complaint of criminality, however, we are currently assessing available information from media reporting and would encourage anyone with information to please come forward."

Age of consent

Under Scotland's laws, the age of consent for sex is 16 so in this regard, Mackay has not broken the law.

However, for "persons in a position of trust," sex with a person under 18 can be punished by up to a life in prison, according to Scotland's national youth information service.

The question, therefore, is whether Mackay's ministerial post qualified him as a person in a position of trust.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said on Twitter that Mackay's behaviour could constitute the "grooming" of a young individual.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard was quoted by the BBC as saying that Mackay's actions had been "an abuse of power" and "nothing short of predatory".

Political impact

Mackay was a rising star in the Scottish National Party, which runs Scotland's semi-autonomous Edinburgh-based administration.

He had been seen as a potential successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP, which advocates independence from the United Kingdom for the nation of 5.5 million.

Speaking to Scottish lawmakers on Thursday, Sturgeon confirmed Mackay had been suspended by the party while further investigations are carried out.