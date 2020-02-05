The political left in Germany is in a state of shock after a candidate previously considered an also-ran was elected state premier, thanks to the backing of the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

As protesters took to the streets of Berlin and Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia, left-wing parties complained that a long-standing tradition of shunning the far-right in the country had been broken.

The election of Thomas Kemmerich of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) – backed also by the local branch of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) – effectively means that the AfD has become kingmaker in the eastern state.

At the state election last October, the FDP only just cleared the 5% bar to enter the regional parliament. Early rounds of voting in the parliament led to expectations that the left-wing Die Linke party would stay in office as head of a “red-red-green” coalition.

But in the third round the AfD unexpectedly ditched its backing for another candidate to support Kemmerich. Together with votes from the CDU, he beat Bodo Ramelow of Die Linke by one vote – 45 to 44.

Kemmerich has said he will not form a coalition with the AfD, but the outcome has brought anger across the political mainstream in Germany.

The AfD’s state leader in Thuringia is Bjorn Kocke, a controversial figure even in his own party, whose rhetoric has been compared to Hitler's and who has criticised German policy on the Holocaust.

At national level, Chancellor Merkel’s CDU has called for new elections in Thuringia. Paul Ziemiak, the party’s secretary-general, called it a “dark day” for the state.

Criticising his own party in Thuringia, he said its decision had divided Germany and was made worse by the fact that it had enabled a governor to be elected “with the votes of Nazis”.