Coronavirus updates: The latest news on the outbreak and the global response

•Global death toll rises to 427 as confirmed cases reach more than 20,000 in mainland China•Coronavirus kills one in Hong Kong as medical workers demand border closure•Japan quarantines cruise ship after former guest tests positive for coronavirus•China says still no help with coronavirus outbreak from the U.S.•Australian coronavirus evacuees to be quarantined on a remote islandDeaths reach 425 in mainland ChinaThe number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the mainland has jumped to at least 425 on Tuesday, Chinese health officials said.China's National Health Commission said that more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed.In addition, one A 39-year-old man who had been confirmed to have coronavirus passed away in Hong Kong, hospital officials said Tuesday.The virus has also spread to other countries, including 11 cases in the United States.On Saturday, the World Health Organization reported the first death from the virus outside of China. _— Phil Helsel_Hong Kong health workers strikeThe death in Hong Kong came as hundreds of medical workers began a second day of strikes to force the government to completely close the city's borders with mainland China to stop the spread of the virus.

Medical workers hold a strike on Tuesday as they demand that Hong Kong closes its border with China to stop coronavirus spread. Tyrone Siu

On Monday, city leader Carrie Lam announced that 10 out of 13 border checkpoints with the mainland would be closed, but stopped short of shutting the entire border.She has urged striking medical workers to end their action and return to their jobs as she warned of "serious consequences" amid a growing epidemic. _— Jasmine Leung_Japan quarantines cruise shipJapan's government said Monday it would quarantine a cruise ship bound for Yokohama, a port city south of Tokyo, after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it last month tested positive for coronavirus.Princess Cruises, the company that owns the ship, said Tuesday the turnaround of the ship had been delayed to allow Japanese officials to review the health status of all guests and crew on board.

Vessels sail past the Diamond Princess cruise ship with over 3,000 people as it sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama on Tuesday. Behrouz Mehri

It's currently moored just off Yokohama port while the precautionary testing is taking place.The vessel has 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board. _— Arata Yamamoto and Reuters_China says still no U.S. help with outbreakChina has yet to receive assistance from the United States despite promises, said China's foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying Tuesday."China has noted that the United States has repeatedly expressed its willingness to provide assistance to China, and hopes that the relevant assistance will be provided as soon as possible," Hua said.He added that the U.S. should adopt "an objective, impartial, calm and rational attitude," refrain from overreacting, and respect China's prevention and control efforts.Hua has previously said that the U.S. response to the outbreak "could create and spread panic."U.S. has pulled its diplomatic staff from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, and started evacuating its nationals from the city last week.It was also the first country to temporarily suspend the entry of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the virus. — Eric Baculinao and Yuliya Talmazan__#embed-20200122-coronavirus-world-count iframe {width: 1px;min-width: 100%} Australian evacuees to be quarantined on remote islandAustralians evacuated from Wuhan arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island on Tuesday, where they will be quarantined for two weeks.Some 241 passengers will be stationed on the remote Australia-run island, about 870 miles northwest of mainland Australia.Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Tuesday the passengers have been cleared of the coronavirus, with two remaining facing only a "minimal" chance that they have the virus.There were 600 Australians registered in the Hubei region as of last week and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday a second evacuation flight may be arranged.Australia on Saturday followed the United States in barring entry to all foreign nationals traveling from mainland China. — Reuters