Iowa caucuses live updates: 2020 Democrats make their final pitches

By NBC News with NBC News Politics
The first-in-the-nation nominating contest, the Iowa caucus, will take place on Tues., Feb. 3, 2020.  
Chelsea Stahl NBC News
The presidential candidates are making their final pitches in Iowa for the first nominating contest of the 2020 election.

On Monday night, caucusgoers will gather at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support for their preferred candidates, with 41 pledged delegates up for grabs.

The high-stakes contest will play a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field need to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they will see supporters move on to someone else.

Highlights from the Iowa caucuses

