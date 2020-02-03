Iowa caucuses live updates: 2020 Democrats make their final pitches

The presidential candidates are making their final pitches in Iowa for the first nominating contest of the 2020 election.

On Monday night, caucusgoers will gather at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support for their preferred candidates, with 41 pledged delegates up for grabs.

The high-stakes contest will play a major role in determining who is a legitimate contender in the race. Candidates in the crowded Democratic field need to meet a threshold of support (at least 15 percent of attendees at most caucus sites) to become viable, or they will see supporters move on to someone else.

Highlights from the Iowa caucuses

How do the Iowa caucuses work? A little controversy, a lot of math.

Here are five things to watch as voters make their choices.

John Kerry was overheard discussing possible 2020 bid amid concern of 'Sanders taking down the Democratic Party.'

