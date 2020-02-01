U.S. tennis star Sofia Kenin wins Australian Open

U.S. tennis star Sofia Kenin captured her first Grand Slam title after a 4-6 6-2 6-2 comeback against Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in the Australian Open final Saturday.

Kenin, 21, becomes the youngest Australian Open women's singles champion since Maria Sharapova in 2008.

Kenin broke down in tears on the court after clenching her victory.

"I would like to thank the crowd," Kenin said after the match. "These past two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life. I love you guys from the bottom of my heart."

She added: "I want to say my dream has officially come true."

The 14th-seeded Kenin was in a Grand Slam final for the first time. She ended the run of 15-year-old American Coco Gauff in the fourth round and advanced to the final by stunning top-ranked Ash Barty.

Muguruza has been in three previous Grand Slam finals, winning two of them at Roland Garros (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), while the American had been beyond the third round only once — beating Serena Williams at last year's French Open.