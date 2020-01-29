Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

MEPs joined hands and burst into song immediately after giving overwhelming backing to the deal that will see the UK quit the EU on Friday.

They belted out Auld Lang Syne, a poem by Robert Burns that talks about not forgetting old friends, a reference to departing British MEPs.

It came after MEPs backed the Brexit deal by 621 votes to 49, paving the way for the UK to leave the bloc at midnight CET on Friday evening.

Some parliamentarians joined hands as they sang, a few embraced. Others wore scarves with the words 'Always United'.