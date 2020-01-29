BREAKING NEWS
Italy

Italian bandits burn cars and scatter nails in failed highway robbery

By Euronews & AP
In this photo released by the Italian Firefighters, firemen try to extinguish a dozen vehicles on fire on a highway near Milan, Italy, in the early hours on Jan. 29.
In this photo released by the Italian Firefighters, firemen try to extinguish a dozen vehicles on fire on a highway near Milan, Italy, in the early hours on Jan. 29.   -  
Copyright
(Italian Firefighters via AP)
Thieves burned vehicles and scattered nails on an Italian highway in a failed effort to rob an armoured vehicle late on Tuesday night.

At least a dozen cars and trucks were set ablaze in either direction on the highway, and the armoured vehicle was rammed with a tractor-trailer, AP reported.

The heist was foiled after the driver pulled into a rest area and a police patrol arrived on the scene. The gang remain at large.

A similar heist in 2014 saw thieves make off with €5m in cash on the same stretch of highway.

