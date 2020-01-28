Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 3

President Donald Trump's lawyers on Tuesday are kicking off their final day of arguments in his impeachment trial.

After previewing their case in a short session on Saturday, Trump's legal team doubled down on Monday, insisting that there was nothing improper about his dealings with Ukraine's government and casting blame on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The president's defense largely avoided direct mention of a bombshell report involving John Bolton.

Highlights from the impeachment trial

Trump impeachment defense team turns attention to Bidens, Burisma.

Dershowitz says 'nothing' impeachable about Bolton allegations.

Romney, Collins say Bolton report strengthens case for witnesses, makes them increasingly likely.

