Syrians flee towards Turkish border as government forces advance

Displaced Syrians flee towards the border with Turkey after an offensive by Syrian government forces in the rebel-held northwestern region, Idlib.
Regime forces on Tuesday recaptured most of Maaret al-Numan, a semi-deserted town of symbolic and strategic importance in Syria's last major rebel-held bastion, state media and a war monitor said.
"The Syrian army has retaken most neighbourhoods in Maaret al-Numan" and is now combing recaptured areas, said state news agency SANA, shortly after Damascus loyalists first entered the town in the northwest province of Idlib.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that most rebels and jihadists had pulled out after regime forces stormed the town from multiple fronts earlier in the day.
It said regime forces were left battling the few fighters that remained holed-up in the area, which has been under opposition control since 2012.
Maaret al-Numan, which is nearly deserted after months of bombardment, lies on the M5 highway linking Damascus to Syria's second city Aleppo, the main artery coveted by the regime as it tries to rekindle a moribund economy.
It is also the second biggest urban centre in the beleaguered opposition bastion of Idlib.
Its recapture would bring the regime a step closer to taking full control of the wider jihadist-run bastion and the M5 highway that runs through it.
More No Comment
French firemen scuffle with police during Paris protest
Mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna appears in LA
Deer rescued from freezing swimming pool
Plane overshoots runway, skids into street in Iran
Hundreds of Syrian civilians flee fighting south of Idlib province
Auschwitz survivors commemorate the 75 anniversary of liberation
Up to 7 million people join 620km human chain in India protest
'A part of LA died': Fans mourn NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Death toll from intense storms and flooding in Brazil rises to 44
Torrential rain triggers deadly flooding in Madagascar
Hong Kong: Clashes on anniversary of snack stand dispute
Watch: Indigenous Australians hold 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne
Watch: Chinese New Year is celebrated at the Eiffel Tower
Hindu worshippers take dip in Ganges River