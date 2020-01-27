Plane crash in Afghanistan kills everyone on board, Afghan official says

KABUL — A plane crashed in the central Afghanistan province of Ghazni on Monday, killing everyone on board, according to a local official.

Arif Noori, a spokesperson for the province's governor, said he estimated there were around 100 bodies on the ground and officials were looking for others. The damage was so extensive it was difficult to identify the bodies, he added. The wreckage was located in Deh Yak in Ghazni, around 100 miles south of Kabul.

Much of Afghanistan is inaccessible to journalists and NBC News was not able to confirm the information. U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment.

"The only thing we can say is 385 is written in the wreckage and we don't know which country or company it belongs to," Noori said.

Afghanistan's state-owned airline Ariana Afghan Airlines denied that the plane was one of theirs.