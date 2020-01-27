Explaining the Belgian government crisis...in under 3 minutes

Belgium is facing another deadline to form a government on Tuesday, January 28.

It has been without a government since December 2018, and elections in May 2019 failed to produce a working coalition.

Belgium has two different language communities: the Flemish and the French plus a German-speaking minority.

And even though daily life continues in Belgium, many long term issues are being put on hold.

Euronews takes a look at why making a coalition government in a country of three official languages and several parliaments is such a puzzle.

