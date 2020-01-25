Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins

President Donald Trump's lawyers will begin to make their case in his defense on Saturday as the Senate impeachment trial concludes its first week of arguments.

The defense phase of the trial follows three days of arguments against the president from House impeachment managers.

Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow said on Friday that Saturday's arguments, which are expected to last just a few hours, would be "our sneak preview" of their broader case.

Highlights from the Senate trial so far

