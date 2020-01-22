Watch: Von der Leyen vows EU will be 'more assertive' on world stage

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Wednesday that the EU will take the global lead in sectors including climate change and data protection in order to become "more assertive" on the world stage.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the EU's top official stressed that people and nations need to cooperate to face challenges including climate change and that the EU is ready to take the lead.

"Over the next decade, the European budget will mobilise 1 trillion of investment," she told the main hall.

"The European Green Deal is our new growth strategy," she said, adding: "Europe has the first-mover advantage. And we will strengthen it."

Von der Leyen's speech comes just a day after she met US President Donald Trump in what she described as a "good first meeting" and "exchange of views on trade, technology and energy".