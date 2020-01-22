These before-and-after satellite pictures show how Storm Gloria has ravaged a Spanish river delta.

The storm, which mainly hit the east of the country, left at least four people dead. It saw intense rain, snow, 100 km/h winds and waves of more than 10 metres.

The Ebro Delta, halfway between Barcelona and Valencia, was hit by a storm surge.

Its rice paddies were severely damaged, according to Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which processed the above satellite pictures from Sentinel 1. The storm surge went up to three kilometres inland, it added.

Although water is necessary to cultivate rice, saltwater damages the plants.

The populations of the delta have also suffered damage. It is estimated that the sea has flooded 3,000 hectares, 15% of the rice paddies, according to statements by delta farmers to El Periódico newspaper.

Interactive: See how Storm Gloria ravaged this Spanish river delta

Drag the white bar back and forth across the image below to see how the storm surge affected the delta.