Venezuela: Opposition MP ousts Gaido as parliamentary chief in 'coup'

The Venezuela MP Luis Parra ousted his rival Juan Guaido as president of the country's National Assembly on Sunday, in a move condemned as a "coup d'etat" by the opposition.

Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Venezuela's interim president, and many other opposition MPs were not present in the National Assembly: their arrival in the chamber was delayed by long police checks outside parliament.

Guaido was hoping to be re-elected as president of the house in elections on Sunday.

Parra, taking advantage of the chaos, brandished a megaphone and proclaimed himself the new parliamentary chief, the AFP reported.

The scene, broadcast on Venezuela's public television, was condemned by the opposition as a "parliamentary coup d'etat".

Parra's fellow MPs said his move had not been preemptively decided on and that he had acted "without vote".

