Extinction Rebellion climate activists disrupt Brussels motor show

Around 150 protesters have been detained by police in Belgium after staging a 'die-in' at the Brussels motor show to block access to the event.

The civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion called on its members to meet inside the show where they dispersed into groups. They called the operation the "Lies show".

The group was aiming to denounce the role that car engines and the automobile industry play in the climate crisis. Some activists chained themselves to cars on display at the show.

One partially naked man covered in blood-like paint shouted: “Shell kills". Others covered cars in red paint.

The group also placed a banner at the show’s main entrance that read “Stop carbon dioxide emissions”.

Police have said the activists will be released once they have revealed their identities.