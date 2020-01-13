Ashes and steam: dramatic photos of Philippines' Taal volcano eruption

Taal, a tiny volcano near the Philippine capital Manila, usually draws many tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake. On Sunday it belched steam, ash and rocks forcing locals to flee for safety under difficult conditions of poor visibility and lack of transportation.

Clouds of ash blew far north, reaching Manila and causing the shut down of its main airport with some flights temporarily suspended.

Though there have been no reports of casualties or major damage from the eruption, experts still warn about the instability of the situation.

Taal, one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along a seismically active region, the so-called Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

Taal volcano releases ash and smoke during an eruption in Tagaytay, south of Manila, Philippines, 12 January 2020. Bullit Marquez/AP Photo

Taal volcano continues to erupt in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines, on 13 January 2020. Aaron Favila/AP Photos

A family walks along a road covered with ash from Taal volcano at Tagaytay, southern Philippines. 13 January 2020. Aaron Favila/AP Photo

People watch as Taal Volcano erupts on Sunday, 12 January 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines. Aaron Favila/AP Photo

A family evacuates to safer grounds as Taal Volano continues to spew ash in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines. 13 January 2020. Aaron Favila/AP Photos

An ash-covered vehicle drives down a muddy road as Taal volcano continues to erupt in Tagaytay, Cavite province, the southern Philippines on 13 January 2020. Aaron Favila/AP Photos Aaron Favila

The motocyclists navigate a road covered with ash spewed from Taal Volcano in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines. 13 January 2020. Aaron Favila/AP Photos

A Christmas lantern is covered in ash from Taal volcano in Lemery, southern Philippines. 13 January 2020. Aaron Favila/AP Photo

Residents cleans ashfall from Taal Volcano eruption. 13 January, 2020 in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. Aaron Favila/AP Photo

People watch as Taal Volcano erupts on 12 January 2020, in Tagaytay, outside Manila, Philippines. Aaron Favila/AP Photo