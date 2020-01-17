The flagship restaurant of French chef Paul Bocuse, who died two years ago, has lost one of its Michelin stars.

The Michelin guide announced Friday that the restaurant in Collonges-au-Mont-d'or, near Lyon in eastern France, has been downgraded to two stars.

The restaurant had been holding three stars since 1965, which is a world record.

Paul Bocuse died age 91 in January 2018 in Collonges-au-Mont-d'or, the place where he was born and where his famous restaurant is based.

He was the first chef to blend the art of cooking with savvy business tactics, branding his cuisine and his image to create an empire of restaurants around the globe whose offerings range from haute cuisine to fast food.

The restaurant's kitchen is now run by a trio of French chefs.

The Bocuse group also owns several brasseries, cafes and other establishments in the city of Lyon, as well as a restaurant in Walt Disney World's Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida, that opened in 1982, and one in Japan.

A statement on the restaurant's website read:

"The famous Red Guide has just announced that the Paul Bocuse Restaurant, triple star since 1965, has been classified 2 stars."

It continued:

"Although upset by the inspectors' judgement, there is one thing that we never want to lose, it is the soul of Mr. Paul. Paul Bocuse was a visionary, a free man, a force of nature."