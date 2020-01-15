This is the footage that former US president George W Bush might have hoped would have remained in the archives.

It shows him dancing to a Russian folk song with Vladimir Putin in the background.

It took place in Sochi in 2008 but was recently released by the Kremlin to mark the Russia president's 20th year in power.

Bush is later seen laughing with his wife Laura and Putin at their dinner table.

In a joint press conference the following day, then-president Bush said, “I’m only happy that our press corps didn’t see me trying to dance the dance that I was asked to do.”

Putin replied, “We were able to see that you are a brilliant dancer,” to which Bush responded, “We’ll leave it at that.”

Bush visited Putin in Sochi following a NATO summit in Bucharest in which the US president pushed for Georgia and Ukraine to join the military bloc, despite resistance from Russia.