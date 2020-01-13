Nominations are underway for the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles, the 92nd edition of the awards which is due to take place on February 9.

In the leading actress category, Scarlett Johansson. Saoirse Ronan, Charliza Theron, Renee Zellweger and Cynthia Erivo were nominated, while in leading actor, the nominees were Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce.

In best picture, the Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Womern and Marriage Story were among the films nominated.

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, received 11 nominations, including best picture, director actor, adapted screenplay and cinematography.

Martin Scorcese's The Irishman, which was released on Netflix and features Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, received ten nominations. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917, a WW1 movie by director Sam Mendes, received ten apiece.

Meanwhile, Parasite, a thriller by South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, received six nominations, including Best Picture.

