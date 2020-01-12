The iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up on Saturday night in tribute to the firefighters and communities still dealing with raging bushfires in Australia.

It came as a professional fireman was killed by a falling tree over the weekend, bring the total number of known victims to 28.

Bill Slade, one of the few professionals among mainly volunteer brigades battling blazes across southeast Australia, died on Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria state.

The Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who is under pressure over his handling of the crisis, paid his respects to the victim.

"This is a terrible tragedy, as all of those fatalities have been during the course of these terrible fires. 28 people now have lost their lives in the course of these fires. And for all of those other family members for whom this latest confirmation will be just a further reminder of their own loss, our thoughts are very much with you also this morning."

The opera house was once again shrouded in smoke on Sunday as authorities struggled to cope with the crisis that has destroyed more than 2000 homes.

The fires have brought accusations that Australia's government is not doing enough to counter climate change that experts say has worsened the blazes.