Hundreds of protesters, including students and professors from Jawahar Lal University (JNU) in Delhi marched towards an Indian ministry on Thursday amid anger over a recent attack on campus by masked men.
Chanting slogans of freedom, and demanding justice for victims of the attack, the protesters walked through central New Delhi, escorted by police.
Masked attackers on Sunday broke into the JNU campus and beat up students, professors, and vandalized a residence hall.
It comes amid simmering anger over the government's new citizenship law, which has resulted in violent protests and clashes around the country that have left at least two dozen people dead.
More No Comment
Huge crowds join Black Nazarene procession in the Philippines
Ukraine airline workers pay tribute to crew killed in Iran crash
Kyoto geishas pledge to improve their dance and music skills
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits off Puerto Rico
Australian army vets treat koalas who have suffered burns in wildfires
Owner distraught as fire burns kangaroo sanctuary
'A decent guy': Funeral of firefighter killed in Australian fires
Orthodox Christian worshippers plunge into icy waters
Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu
Australia bushfires: heavy smoke slows down rescue teams
This e-Bike can ride on water
Revellers fill Rio streets in unofficial street carnival
Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani
Haunting images of charred animals show horror of Australia fires