BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Students protest JNU campus attack in New Delhi, India

Hundreds of protesters, including students and professors from Jawahar Lal University (JNU) in Delhi marched towards an Indian ministry on Thursday amid anger over a recent attack on campus by masked men.

Chanting slogans of freedom, and demanding justice for victims of the attack, the protesters walked through central New Delhi, escorted by police.

Masked attackers on Sunday broke into the JNU campus and beat up students, professors, and vandalized a residence hall.

It comes amid simmering anger over the government's new citizenship law, which has resulted in violent protests and clashes around the country that have left at least two dozen people dead.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.