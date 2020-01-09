Harry and Meghan's wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds' royal exhibit

Madame Tussauds London is giving the royal boot to the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, less than 24 hours after the couple announced plans to take a "step back" from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.The museum said in a press release Thursday that the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were removed from its display to "mirror their progressive new role within the Royal institution.""Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," the museum's general manager, Steve Davies, said in a statement.The wax figures of the couple were unveiled in May 2018 ahead of their wedding in Windsor, England. In the display of the royal family, Harry and Meghan's figures previously stood next to those of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, and Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The empty space after the figures of Britain\'s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were removed next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London on Jan. 9, 2020. Victoria Jones

Davies said the figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are extremely popular and well-loved among visitors and will "remain an important feature." He did not say where the waxworks will be relocated to.On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan shocked the public when they announced their plans to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent" while still supporting the queen.The couple said in their statement, which was also posted on their Instagram account, that they plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America."This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the couple said.Buckingham Palace said in a statement that it is continuing to have discussions with the couple."We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the palace said.Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.