'Cycle of violence in Iraq must be stopped' say Germany, France and UK

Tensions between the US and Iran and Iraq have been ratcheting up since the killing of Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani in the early hours of Friday morning.

A statement from the Elysee Palace on Monday sent out a plea for de-escalation as the European Union seeks to give a cohesive response.

France's finance minister says the current tensions in the Middle East could affect global economic growth and reinvigorate Islamic State group extremists.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday on France-Inter radio that ``you must always ask who is served by and who profits from this instability. The instability in the Mideast today benefits only one organisation: the Islamic State group.

Le Maire added that the instability "will increase the terrorist threat over France and Europe.''