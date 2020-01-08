European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU and the UK will remain "the best of friends and partners" after Brexit as she outlined her vision for the future relationship between the two sides in a speech at the London School of Economics.

Von der Leyen's address to her former alma matter — she attended the London School of Economics and Political Science in the 1970s — is entitled "Old Friends, New Beginnings: building another future for the EU-UK partnership".

After the speech, the EU chief will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street.

The EU's top official opened her address by praising the UK for being "big-hearted, proud and patriotic, kind and generous in spirit" and said she "truly fell in love with this city and this country" when she was a student at the LSE.

She also paid tribute to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill for making "the best case for a united Europe" after World War II and to all the British civil servants whose work has since helped shape the EU.