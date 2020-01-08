Stowaway found dead in landing gear of Air France plane in Paris

The body of a stowaway has been discovered in the landing gear of an Air France plane in Paris, the airline confirmed.

It said that "the lifeless body of a stowaway" was discovered on Flight 703 early on Wednesday morning.

The plane had left Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday evening and landed at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport shortly after 06.00 (CET).

An investigation is underway.

"The airline expresses their condolences and deplores this human tragedy," Air France said in a tweet, without specifying the age of person found.

Sources close to the investigation have told the AFP news agency that the body is of a child "about ten years old".

A French police official has said the victim was a young African who has not yet been identified. Such stowaway attempts are extremely rare and nearly impossible to survive, the official said.