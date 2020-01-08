1 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Ottawa, Canada, police say

One person was killed and multiple others injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in the city of Ottawa, Canada, police said.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Gilmour Street, near Parliament Hill, where the Canadian Parliament is located, according to Ottawa police.

Three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to a police press release. Authorities were still looking for the shooter.

"A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area," police said in an earlier tweet.

The Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent out a message to federal government employees warning them to "be vigilant," CBC News reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.