Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez won MPs' backing to form a left-wing coalition government.

The vote ends almost a year of political gridlock but the vote was, as expected, extremely close with 167 votes in favour of the coalition and 165 against.

The acting prime minister won largely thanks to 18 abstentions.

The ERC - Catalonia’s largest separatist party - promised to abstain in exchange for talks over the future of the region.

Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, who leads the far-left Unidas Podemos, or United We Can Party, recently restated their intention to form the first coalition government in Spain’s recent history.

Sánchez, leader of the Socialist party, lost an attempt on Sunday to get the backing of his coalition government.

