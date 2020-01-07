BREAKING NEWS

Justice Dept. changes tune, says ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn should serve up to six months in prison

By Pete Williams with NBC News Politics
Image: US-Russia-politics-court-FLYNN
Michael Flynn arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington on Dec.18, 2018. -
Saul Loeb AFP - Getty Images file
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department, in a change of heart, said Tuesday it no longer supports a lenient sentence for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In a court filing, prosecutors said he should be sentenced for up to six months, in line with federal guidelines.

Flynn pleaded guilty two years ago, admitting he lied about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the Trump transition. A year ago, the government said he deserved credit for admitting his misconduct and for cooperating with prosecutors in investigating Flynn's former business partner. But prosecutors now say he no longer admits the crime and hindered the prosecution of his former partner.

