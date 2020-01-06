Bolton willing to testify in Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser John Bolton says he is now willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, Bolton writes, "I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify."

Bolton had a front-row seat to the White House's pressure campaign against Ukraine to investigate the son of Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, including the decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine. He served as Trump's national security adviser for more than a year, until his departure in September just a couple of weeks before the Ukraine pressure effort became public. Bolton has previously said he would not testify before the House Intelligence Committee during its impeachment investigation unless he was subpoenaed and a judge ordered him to defy the White House by appearing before Congress.