Lawyers for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn speak of "betrayal"

A lawyer for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says he feels betrayed by his client's escape from Japan.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

Takashi Takano - who led Ghosn's legal defense - said he was angry at Ghosn's escape blamed Japan's judicial system and said he understood Ghosn's fear of not getting a fair trial.

Another of Ghosn's lawyers, Junichiro Hironaka, also expressed his concerns:

“It wasn`'t clear when the trial would begin, and there was no prospect of a change in bail conditions. Ghosn may have been suffering from severe emotional stress, because he had no idea when he could see his wife again."

Japanese daily Sankei is reporting that Ghosn was able to escape when a private security company hired by Nissan stopped watching him. Ghosn's legal team was preparing to file a complaint saying the surveillance was a breach of his human rights.