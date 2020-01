A man stabbed "several" passers-by in a Paris suburb on Friday afternoon, French police said.

At least two people were severely injured, AFP reported. The attacker was killed by police shots in Haÿ-les-Roses, a neighbouring town.

The attack happened in the Hautes-Bruyeres park in Villejuif, to the south of the French capital, reported AFP news agency, quoting police authorities.

Police was not immediately able to give details on the number of people injured.