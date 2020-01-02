Sanders brings in over $35M in 4th-quarter fundraising; Yang tops $16M

Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Andrew Yang both smashed their previous 2020 campaign fundraising records during the 4th quarter of last year, their campaigns said Thursday.

Sanders' presidential campaign said he raised $34.5 million over the three months ended Dec. 31, which is increase of more than $9 million over his third-quarter haul and nearly double what he raised during the second quarter of last year.

The Vermont senator's total for the fourth quarter is higher than any that for other Democratic presidential candidate in a fundraising quarter so far this election.

His campaign will report that the $34.5 million came from 1.8 million individual donations, with half of it raised in December alone. The average donation was $18.53.

Ahead of the announcement, the Sanders campaign sent a note to supporters touting its having hit 5 million individual donations — a number that his prior presidential bid in 2016 did not hit until after Super Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yang's campaign said Thursday that he raised more than $16.5 million during the 4th quarter, topping his previous best of $10 million in the third quarter. The campaign said its highest single-day haul came on Tuesday, with donors contributing more than $1.3 million.

The average donation was $30, the Yang campaign said.

The campaign for another contender for the Democratic nomination, Pete Buttigieg, said Wednesday that it brought in $24.7 million in donations in the last quarter of 2019, just missing his high mark of $24.8 million during the 2nd quarter of the year.