Unprecedented wildfires continue to rage in Australia

Aerial shots of bushfires in Australia's Victoria state show gigantic plumes of smoke billowing into the sky above a forest.

Australia's unprecedented bushfires have been burning for months, but the latest in a series of heatwaves and high winds have wrought new devastation.

The wildfires have also hit the Melbourne suburb of Cranbourne and Nowra in New South Wales, where it's feared dozens of properties have been destroyed.

