Unprecedented wildfires continue to rage in Australia

Aerial shots of bushfires in Australia's Victoria state show gigantic plumes of smoke billowing into the sky above a forest.
Australia's unprecedented bushfires have been burning for months, but the latest in a series of heatwaves and high winds have wrought new devastation.
The wildfires have also hit the Melbourne suburb of Cranbourne and Nowra in New South Wales, where it's feared dozens of properties have been destroyed.
More No Comment
New Zealand says goodbye to 2019 with huge fireworks display
A huge rat statue has been placed in a shrine as an offering
Iraqi troops launch operation against IS cells in central Iraq
Weary French travellers face new week of transport disruption
No Comment: What you need to remember from 2019
Giant rice cakes offered to shrine in Japanese tradition
Australian firefighters battle bushfires in suburban Melbourne
French pension strikers and Gilets Jaunes march on 24th day of action
Putrajaya light festival celebrates Malaysian diversity
Some 600 athletes participate in ice dragon boat race
Activists deliver Christmas gifts at camp for Syrian children
Hong Kong protesters demand Chinese traders leave
Football legend Maradona meets Argentina`'s new president
Serbian Parliament reacts in frenzy to religious law