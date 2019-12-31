Review 2019: Protests break out across the globe

From Europe to Latin America and Asia, protesters demonstrated in the streets, fighting for political freedom across the world.

Though the protests stemmed from different causes and achieved different results, many of the demonstrators were protesting inequality and corruption, expressing discontent with governments.

Euronews took a look at some of the biggest protest movements this year.

Euronews

Many protest movements domineered international headlines in 2019 including the violent yellow vests protests in France and the impressive protests in Hong Kong against a proposed extradition bill.

Those pro-democracy protests in the special administrative region of China are ongoing.

South America had its own wave of protests with demonstrations in Bolivia resulting in the resignation of President Evo Morales.

Violent crackdowns on protesters were also widespread. In Iran, the government even cut the internet in response to a growing protest movement.

Watch the full report in the video player above.