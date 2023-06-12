WATCH: Activists in Taiwan sing 'Glory to Hong Kong' anthem

A dozen of pro-Hong Kong democracy activists gathered at the entrance of Taipei Main Station in Taipei City for a flash mob to sing the Glory to Hong Kong anthem.

The flash mob is seen as a protest against the Hong Kong government’s plans to ban the performance, broadcast, sale or distribution of the song – including on the internet – on national security grounds because it had been “mistakenly presented” as the territory’s national anthem “repeatedly”.

The peaceful flash mob started at 12:20 local time and ended after singing the anthem twice. Local police did not intervene in the flash mob.