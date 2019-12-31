Australia fires: 4,000 trapped on town's waterfront as two feared dead

Wildfires burning across Australia's two most-populous states Tuesday trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties and caused at least two fatalities.

In the southeastern town of Mallacoota, around 4,000 residents fled toward the waterside as winds pushed an emergency-level wildfire towards their homes. The town was shrouded in darkness from the smoke before turning an unnerving shade of bright red.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said there were plans to evacuate the trapped people by sea. There were grave fears remain for four people missing. "We can't confirm their whereabouts," Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

He has requested assistance from 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada.

Victoria Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed “significant” property losses across the region.

New South Wales Police confirmed Tuesday that two men, believed to be father and son, died in a house in the wildfire-ravaged southeast town of Cobargo, while there are fears for another man missing.

"They were obviously trying to do their best with the fire as it came through in the early hours of the morning," New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said. “The other person that we are trying to get to, we think that person was trying to defend their property in the early hours of the morning.”

The two confirmed deaths raise the toll to at least 12 in Australia’s wildfires, which also have razed more than 1,000 homes in the past few months.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute on Tuesday to a firefighter who was killed on Monday when his truck overturned.

Samuel McPaul, 28, who was an expectant father, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales to have died in the past two weeks in battling fires across Australia.

Speaking in Canberra, Morrison said the challenge in combating the fires was "great" but there had been a tremendous response from emergency services.

Morrison's comments came after fire conditions worsened in Victoria and New South Wales states after oppressive heat on Monday mixed with strong winds and lightning strikes.

Residnts in New South Wales took to social media to describe being "surrounded by fire" and packing their belongings in case they need to evacuate.

The fires have led to the cancellation of a number of New Year's Eve fireworks events, including in the Australian capital of Canberra, but the elebration is still expected to take place in Sydney later today.