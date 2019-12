From deadly disasters, floods and fire to moments of joy and quirkiness, these are some of the most powerful pictures from the last year.

Whether they are events you remember, or ones that you missed - they made history and piece together the story of 2019.

Warning: some users may find some of the following images distressful.

1 January: People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leo Correa/AP Photo Leo Correa

15 January: Security forces evacuate people after explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound. The attack was claimed by Somali Islamists al Shabaab. Nairobi, Kenya Baz Ratner/Reuter

16 January: Competitors ride their motorcycles across the dunes during Dakar Rally in Pisco, Peru. Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo

17 Fabruary: 12-year-old Fatima Ibrahim Hadi, who is malnourished and weighs just 10kg, sits on a bed at a clinic in Aslam, Yemen. Some 85,000 children may have died in Yemen because of extreme hunger since April 2015 and October 2018. Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

4 March: Carol Dean cries near the debris of her home she shared with her husband. He died when a tornado destroyed their house in Beauregard, Alabama. David Goldman/AP Photo David Goldman

7 March: A co-founder of "Freedom Farm" Meital Ben Ari pats Gary, a sheep with leg braces, at the farm which serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel. Nir Elias/Reuters

14 March: A relative puts soil on her face as she mourns at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

11 April: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, Britain Hannah McKay/Reuters

15 April: Fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France Benoit Tessier/Reuters

28 April: A woman mourns during mass burials near St. Sebastian church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. 207 people were killed in seven bomb blasts targeting churches and hotels in the country Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

30 April: Members of a rescue team watch collapsed buildings due to landslide following heavy rains in la Periferica district in La Paz, Bolivia. April 30, 2019 David Mercado/Reuters

9 May: An alligator lies on a runway tarmac before being safely carried off the property of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Kory McLellan/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

13 May: The sun rises behind The Shard and the financial district as a cyclist rides through Richmond Park in London, Britain. Hannah McKay/Reuters

20 May: Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy greets his supporters as he walks to take the oath of office ahead of his inauguration ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine. Pavel Zmey/via Reuters

24 May: British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her emotional resignation speech in London, Britain, Toby Melville/Reuters

May 26, 2019: A child in a Spiderman costume stands next to a ballot table for the European Parliament election at a polling station in Madrid, Spain. Susana Vera/Reuters

June 4, 2019: The congressional staffers load in Max the Moose into the office of Senator Jeanne Shaheen before the 10th annual Experience New Hampshire reception, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. Al Drago/Reuters

30 June: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pose at a military demarcation line at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea KCNA via REUTERS

22 July: Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while asking a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

30 July: An aerial view of forest fire next to oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia. Wahdi Septiawan/Antara Foto Agency

22 August: Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia Anton Vaganov/Reuters

15 September: Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas among tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China. Jorge Silva/Reuters

15 September: A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil. Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

25 September: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Jonathan Ernst

16 October: Victor, a nine year old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout

October

17 November: Authorities patrol St. Mark’s Square after days of severe flooding in Venice, Italy Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

26 November: A man rushes to move his van as flames approach from a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, U.S. David McNew/Reuters

27 November: Emergency personnel stand on debris of collapsed and damaged buildings following Tuesday's powerful earthquake in Thumane, Albania Florion Goga/Reuters

8 December: People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China. Laurel Chor/Reuters