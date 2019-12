This week, skywatchers were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse - the view only available from a narrow band across the world.

After weeks of shopping and preparations, Christmas was celebrated around the world.

But some holidaymakers cancelled their festive holidays in Paris as pension reform protests and strikes entered their fourth week.

They are among the topics that have produced some of the best pictures this week.

A commercial flight flies during the solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand. 26 December 2019. Soe Zeya Tun Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses for a picture, after recording her annual Christmas Day message in Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain. 24 December 2019. Steve Parsons/Pool Reuters

Firefighters work at the scene of fire that destroyed at least 150 homes in Valparaiso, Chile. 24 December 2019. Rodrigo Garrido Reuters

St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy on Monday, 23 December 2019. Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday, while it battles to recover from the exceptionally high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damages. Luigi Costantini/AP Photo

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest rally against a new citizenship law. New Delhi, India. 27 December 2019. Danish Siddiqui Reuters

Protesters carry a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times" as they march through a shopping mall in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. 26 December 2019. Vincent Yu/AP Photo

Riot police officers detain a striking train worker outside the the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. 23 December, 2019. Francois Mori/AP Photo

Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India. 26 December, 2019. P. Ravikumar Reuters