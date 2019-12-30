No Comment: What you need to remember from 2019

The past year has been one of the warmest in history while the past decade was the warmest since records began, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

The environmental crisis catapulted Greta Thunberg under the global limelight in 2019 after the Swedish teen activist launched a global movement urging for more decisive action against climate change and scolded on world leaders with her by-now famous "How dare you!" speech. All that while the world suffered record-breaking heatwaves, devastating wildfires and the consequences of rapidly-melting poles.

In politics, the year has been marked by Boris Johnson and his commitment to 'Brexit', the tears of his predecessor, Theresa May, and the toast between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The contamination of our rivers with plastics or with chemical substances and the protests in France are other topics included in this quick summary of the year in images.

Euronews wishes you all a very happy 2020!