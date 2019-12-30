BREAKING NEWS

no comment

A huge rat statue has been placed in a shrine as an offering

2020 will be the Year of the Rat. Volunteers and children helped put a large statue of next year's Chinese zodiac sign in a shrine in western Japan as an annual offering.

The three-meter-tall rat will remain at the entrance of Tatsumizu Shrine in the town of Misato in Mie Prefecture.

The group makes a giant zodiac sign every year to pray for people's happiness and an abundant harvest.

It took about one month to create the polystyrene sculpture. The golden rat is holding a torch as the members hope that many Japanese athletes will win gold medals at next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The group's leader, Kimio Masui, wished everyone a prosperous New Year. He added that he hopes the Tokyo Games will revitalize Japan.

The jumbo zodiac sign will be on display at the shrine until the end of February.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.