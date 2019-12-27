German returns lost backpack with presents and €16,000 in cash

A 63-year-old man in Germany had his own Christmas miracle this year when a good samaritan returned his lost backpack that was filled with presents and €16,000 in cash.

The backpack was found in a street near the city centre shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve by a 51-year-old, police in Krefeld, in North Rhine-Wesphalia, wrote on Facebook.

"When looking for clues about the owner, (the finder) found not only several gifts but also €16,000 in cash!!!," police wrote.

"The honest finder informed our colleagues who notified the 63-year-old owner and delivered him the backpack," police went on, adding: "There really are people who do good deeds over Christmas".

Authorities also said in the comments that the finder had given up his reward "because of Christmas".

According to German law, a finder's fee can be claimed by anyone who safely returns a lost item to its owner. It is between 3 per cent and 5 per cent of the value of the object, meaning the 51-year-old could have claimed between €480 and €800 for the good deed.

What do you think? Would you have been as honest as this man? Let us know in the comments, below.