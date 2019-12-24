Latest Live Coverage

Italy

Watch live: Pope Francis marks Christmas Eve with midnight mass at the Vatican

Pope Francis greets a group of sick children from the "Santa Marta" Paediatric Dispensary at the Vatican, December 22, 2019. Picture taken December 22, 2019.
Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve with a midnight mass at the Vatican.

Tens of thousands of Catholics have flocked to see the ceremony in St Peter's Basilica, a day before the Pope is expected to address crowds in St Peter's Square at noon on Christmas Day.

In previous years, Pope Francis has used the mass to address events of the preceeding year, such as in 2017 when he spoke about millions of migrants and refugees driven from their homes.

In 2018, the Pontiff highlighted global poverty, and a world in which he said: "a few dine luxuriantly while all too many go without the daily bread needed to survive"

