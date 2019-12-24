Latest Live Coverage

West Bank

Watch: Christians celebrate midnight mass in Bethlehem

By Euronews 
Clergymen attend Christmas celebrations at Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24, 2019.
Clergymen attend Christmas celebrations at Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24, 2019. -
Copyright Ammar Awad
Copyright
Ammar Awad
Christians from across the world and the Middle East have gathered in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem in the West Bank to celebrate midnight mass.

The ceremony was held in Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe that Jesus was born, and dating from the fourth century AD.

It began with a procession by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, mirroring that made by Jesus's mother, Mary, according to the Bible.

Despite being separated from Jerusalem by a heavily-fortified so-called security wall, Bethlehem attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists very year, especially during Christmas.

In attendance at the ceremony was Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and representatives of the many Christian donominations that have a presence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

_You can watch the full ceremony in the player above. _

