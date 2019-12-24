Watch: Christians celebrate midnight mass in Bethlehem

Christians from across the world and the Middle East have gathered in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem in the West Bank to celebrate midnight mass.

The ceremony was held in Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe that Jesus was born, and dating from the fourth century AD.

It began with a procession by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, mirroring that made by Jesus's mother, Mary, according to the Bible.

Despite being separated from Jerusalem by a heavily-fortified so-called security wall, Bethlehem attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists very year, especially during Christmas.

In attendance at the ceremony was Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and representatives of the many Christian donominations that have a presence in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

