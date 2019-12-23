Boeing has fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg in a boardroom shake-up "to resort confidence" in the company in the wake of two deadly crashes and the grounding of its 737-MAX aircraft, the company announced.

He will be replaced by current chairman, David Calhoun, effective January 13, the aerospace giant said.

"The board of directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders," Boeing said in a statement.

Under new leadership, Boeing "will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication" with regulators and airlines, it said.

Muilenburg will leave both his position and the board.

Calhoun "has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership," Boeing's new interim chairman Larry Kellner said in the statement.

The company said last week it was suspending production of the 737 MAX altogether as regulators prolong a decision on whether to return the aircraft to passenger service.

"I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX," Calhoun said. "I am honoured to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation."