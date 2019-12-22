Winners cash in €400,000 in Spain's traditional Christmas lottery

Spain's Christmas lottery was won on Sunday by the lucky holders of ticket number 26,590, which struck the top prize, worth €400,000.

The prize fell out of an enormous metallic shuffling bins in a live televised event on Sunday morning.

For each euro spent on their 20-euro ticket, the winners picked up €20,000.

This year, the incredibly popular Spanish lottery, known as El Gordo or "The Fat One", handed out a total of €2.24 billion in prizes, with many smaller prizes in addition to the top award.

El Gordo, held each year on December 22, is ranked as the world's richest for the total prize money involved, even though other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes.

The prizes were called out on a nationally televised draw by children from Madrid's San Ildefonso School at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house.

A winter holiday tradition in Spain is to buy tickets among families, friends and co-workers. The lottery is run by the state and supports several charity efforts.