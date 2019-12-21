Seven killed as storm Elsa batters southern Europe

Seven people have died after a severe storm brought high winds and torrential rain to large parts of Spain and Portugal.

Storm Elsa brought strong gusts of wind up to 160 kilometres per hour, causing damage to roads, walls and trees. Persistent blackouts and flight diversions were also widespread. Schools have been closed and people advised not to travel.

Porto in Portugal was particularly hit by flooding after the city's river burst its banks. Two people have died in the region since Wednesday, one is still missing and more than 50 people are now homeless.

On Corsica heavy rains caused the river Gravona to burst its banks. Nearby the main Ajaccio airport then had to shut after its runway was partially flooded.

The island's authorities described it as a once in a century event.

In Italy, the northern Liguria region was placed on red alert and some major roads were closed.

The southern European region is now bracing for another storm called Fabien which was due to arrive at the weekend.