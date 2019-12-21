A Berlin Christmas market was evacuated on Saturday night to investigate a "possibly suspicious object", the Berlin police said, before adding a few hours later that it was a false alert.

Citing a "possible suspicious object", the police evacuated the market. The decision to evacuate was taken after two wanted men were reported to be at the market, a spokesperson for the Berlin police said.

The report, the spokesperson added, was a false alert.

"Our colleagues are currently working at the #Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market and are clearing it in order to follow up indications of a possibly suspicious object," the Berlin police said as it evacuated the square.

"All visitors have left the Christmas market in a calm and collected manner. Thank you. Our colleagues are now starting the search on the Breitscheidplatz and in the Memorial Church," another tweet said.

The market at Breitscheidplatz has been the scene of dramatic events.

On December 19, 2016, a truck attack at the Christmas market on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz killed 12 people. The attacker at the time, Anis Amri, was shot dead in Italy by local police after he fled Germany.

No trains were circulating at the Berlin Zoo station on Saturday shortly after the evacuation, the Berlin police said.