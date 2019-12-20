BREAKING NEWS

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, admitted to hospital

By Saphora Smith and Tony Brown with NBC News World News
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in 2018 in Windsor, England. -
LONDON — Britain's Prince Philip was admitted to a London hospital Friday for "observation and treatment," Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.

The prince, who is Queen Elizabeth II's husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure in relation to a pre-existing condition on the advice of his doctor, the palace added.

It was a planned visit and the 98-year-old walked in for treatment, a spokesperson for the palace told NBC News, adding the queen remains at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk,

The prince, who is is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, is expected to remain in hospital for a few days, the spokesperson added.

He retired from public life earlier this year.

