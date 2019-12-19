Trump-ally Mark Meadows won't run for re-election next year

One of President Donald Trump's staunchest congressional allies won't run for re-election in 2020 and might soon take on a role assisting the president.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said in a Thursday statement: "After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I'm announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term."

"This was a decision I struggled with greatly," he continued. "These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them."

Meadows added that his "work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning."

"This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just 3 years, and I'm fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come," he said.

Earlier Thursday, NBC News confirmed with a source close to Meadows that he will not seek re-lection and may leave Congress before his term is finished to help Trump in a still-to-be-determined role.

Politico was the first to report on Meadows' plans.

The Republican representative quickly became one of the most influential conservatives in the House after his 2012 election. He was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and, following Trump's election, rose to become one of Trump's most trusted congressional allies.